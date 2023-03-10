Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Update

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAQ. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,219,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $1,377,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $1,388,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ATAQ stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

