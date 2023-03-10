Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.