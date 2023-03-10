Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated Sells 45,155 Shares

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $993,861.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

AMAL stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 87,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $644.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.11 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,487,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 169,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 285,321 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter valued at $21,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 150,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 551,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 176,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.