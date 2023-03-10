Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 95,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 704 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 482 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

