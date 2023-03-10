American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,308,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 4,390,589 shares.The stock last traded at $53.26 and had previously closed at $55.80.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after acquiring an additional 473,756 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,455,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,063,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,879,000 after buying an additional 89,254 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,577,000 after buying an additional 694,978 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
