American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.56

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

American Tower has increased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 120.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $191.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.50. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.31.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $219,000. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

