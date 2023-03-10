American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.83% of American Tower worth $830,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,886,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.60. 487,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,687. The stock has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.50.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

