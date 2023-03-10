Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading Down 8.5%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 422,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 455,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 55.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 29,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

