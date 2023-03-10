Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading Down 8.5%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 422,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 455,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
