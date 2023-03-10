Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Broadcom (AVGO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) recently:

3/9/2023 – Broadcom had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $690.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $700.00 to $720.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $580.00 to $600.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $659.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $590.00 to $675.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $700.00 to $720.00.

3/3/2023 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $680.00 to $725.00.

3/2/2023 – Broadcom had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/1/2023 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $650.00 to $685.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $775.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Broadcom is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Broadcom had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $662.00 to $659.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $622.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $259.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $589.94 and a 200 day moving average of $531.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

