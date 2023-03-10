Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CareDx (CDNA)

CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2023 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2023 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

3/7/2023 – CareDx had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2023 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

2/28/2023 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2023 – CareDx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – CareDx had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – CareDx had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – CareDx had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – CareDx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – CareDx had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – CareDx had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $9.75. 231,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,244. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at CareDx

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $178,946.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 551,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $51,486.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 295,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $178,946.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 551,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,888 shares of company stock worth $492,669 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CareDx by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 200,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CareDx by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 179,949 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $4,566,000.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

