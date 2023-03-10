Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL):

3/3/2023 – Marvell Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2023 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $100.00.

3/3/2023 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $58.00.

3/3/2023 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $60.00.

3/3/2023 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00.

3/1/2023 – Marvell Technology is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.62. 7,884,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,539,273. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $76.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of -208.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,816,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,373,000 after purchasing an additional 81,763 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,691,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,739 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 440,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 343,059 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

