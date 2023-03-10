Analyzing Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) & Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY)

Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) and Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Organization of Football Prognostics and Tabcorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Organization of Football Prognostics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organization of Football Prognostics N/A N/A N/A C$0.23 32.47 Tabcorp N/A N/A N/A $0.34 3.77

Tabcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organization of Football Prognostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Organization of Football Prognostics pays an annual dividend of C$0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Tabcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.1%. Organization of Football Prognostics pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tabcorp pays out 87.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and Tabcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organization of Football Prognostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tabcorp 2 1 0 0 1.33

Organization of Football Prognostics presently has a consensus target price of C$13.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.19%. Given Organization of Football Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Organization of Football Prognostics is more favorable than Tabcorp.

Profitability

This table compares Organization of Football Prognostics and Tabcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organization of Football Prognostics N/A N/A N/A Tabcorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Organization of Football Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tabcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Organization of Football Prognostics beats Tabcorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

(Get Rating)

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics engages in the operation of numerical lottery and sports betting games. It operates through the following segments: Lotteries, Sports Betting, Instant & Passives, VLTs, Telecommunication & eMoney Services and Others. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Tabcorp

(Get Rating)

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment includes totalizator and fixed odds betting, retail wagering networks, and global racing media business. The Gaming Services segment provides regulatory monitoring and related services. The company was founded on April 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.