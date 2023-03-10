Analyzing VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) & Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) and Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VersaBank and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $102.93 million 1.91 $17.60 million $0.71 10.44 Grupo Financiero Banorte $7.68 billion N/A $1.73 billion $3.18 13.98

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. VersaBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Financiero Banorte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 16.82% 7.47% 0.86% Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for VersaBank and Grupo Financiero Banorte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 1 2 0 2.67

VersaBank currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Given VersaBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VersaBank is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Volatility and Risk

VersaBank has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of VersaBank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. VersaBank pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Financiero Banorte pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

VersaBank beats Grupo Financiero Banorte on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Digital Banking and DRTC. The Digital Banking segment offers business to business model using its financial technoolgy to address issues in the US banking market. The DRTC segment refers to developed IT security software and capabilities. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

