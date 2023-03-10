Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Tops $261.91 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $261.91 million and approximately $57.71 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00035430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022717 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00223802 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03007368 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $54,001,079.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.