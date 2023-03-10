Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $45.62 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,555.40 or 0.07694713 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market cap of $45.62 million and $74,975.93 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

