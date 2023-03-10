Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $38.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Shares of AR opened at $24.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

