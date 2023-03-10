Anyswap (ANY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $157.67 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $8.46 or 0.00042850 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $157.67 million and approximately $17,862.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 8.59320968 USD and is down -6.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $5,979.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

