APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Shares Down 0.4%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 34,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,204% from the average daily volume of 2,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.
APA Group Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.
About APA Group
APA Group engages in the ownership and operation of energy infrastructure assets and business. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. The Energy Infrastructure segment includes all wholly and majority owned pipelines, gas storage and processing assets, and power generation assets.
