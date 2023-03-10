API3 (API3) Price Down 22.2% This Week

API3 (API3) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. API3 has a total market cap of $76.12 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00006031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00426973 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,868.45 or 0.28860540 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About API3

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

