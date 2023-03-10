AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Price Target Cut to $1.25 by Analysts at Barclays

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APPH. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AppHarvest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
AppHarvest Stock Down 1.1 %
AppHarvest stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.34.
About AppHarvest
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
