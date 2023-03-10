AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Price Target Cut to $1.25 by Analysts at Barclays

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APPH. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AppHarvest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

AppHarvest stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 15.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 284.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 420.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

