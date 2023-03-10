Applied Molecular Transport’s (AMTI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTIGet Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Applied Molecular Transport from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Down 10.2 %

NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Applied Molecular Transport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Founders Fund VI Management LLC grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Fund VI Management LLC now owns 826,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter valued at $1,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 395,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 446,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 266,897 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

