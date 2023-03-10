Applied Molecular Transport’s (AMTI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Applied Molecular Transport from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.
Applied Molecular Transport Stock Down 10.2 %
NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.08.
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
