Applied Molecular Transport’s (AMTI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Applied Molecular Transport from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Down 10.2 %

NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Applied Molecular Transport

About Applied Molecular Transport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Founders Fund VI Management LLC grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Fund VI Management LLC now owns 826,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter valued at $1,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 395,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 446,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 266,897 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

