Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,010 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises approximately 2.2% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.43% of Aptiv worth $90,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Aptiv by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.00. The stock had a trading volume of 511,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,068. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $129.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,330 shares of company stock worth $2,247,381. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

