Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Aqua Metals Price Performance

AQMS opened at $1.05 on Friday. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David Kanen bought 150,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $110,226.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $237,748.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Smith bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,095 shares in the company, valued at $110,780.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 534,245 shares of company stock valued at $375,334 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 384,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

