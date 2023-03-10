Ardor Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $76.88 million and $3.20 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00072110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00055132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000957 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

