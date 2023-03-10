Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.50

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.14, with a volume of 152454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Argan Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $563.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Argan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 104,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Argan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Argan by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Argan by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following business segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

