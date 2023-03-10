Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARHS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of ARHS opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.69. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

About Arhaus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

