Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARTW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 million, a P/E ratio of 103.05 and a beta of 0.51. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

