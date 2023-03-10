Arweave (AR) Hits Market Capitalization of $246.63 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. Arweave has a total market cap of $246.63 million and $37.42 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $7.39 or 0.00036776 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,081.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.24 or 0.00543979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00166139 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

