Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$151.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.97 million. Asana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.59–$0.55 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Asana to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.25.
Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $21.17 on Friday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
