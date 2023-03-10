Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) SVP George A. Villasana Sells 2,828 Shares of Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG opened at $234.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.67 and a 200 day moving average of $183.10.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

