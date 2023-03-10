Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $119.88 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.56.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

