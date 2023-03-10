Astar (ASTR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.19 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Astar has a total market cap of $85.31 million and approximately $17.19 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Astar has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Astar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

