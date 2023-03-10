ATB Capital Trims Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Target Price to C$150.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$185.00 target price (down from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$272.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$165.60.

Cargojet Stock Down 1.2 %

TSE:CJT opened at C$111.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$122.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cargojet has a one year low of C$106.16 and a one year high of C$194.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Cargojet Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

