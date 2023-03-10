Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Given New $2.75 Price Target at BTIG Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $3.50 to $2.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 164.42% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aterian in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aterian to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Aterian Price Performance
ATER stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.03. Aterian has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $7.26.
About Aterian
Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
