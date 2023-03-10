Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Given New $2.75 Price Target at BTIG Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $3.50 to $2.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 164.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aterian in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aterian to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aterian Price Performance

ATER stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.03. Aterian has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aterian

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aterian by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aterian by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aterian by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aterian by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,880,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

