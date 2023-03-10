Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CFO Deborah Clifford Sells 1,557 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded down $6.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.02. 1,340,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,132. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 52,288 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 377,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $70,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

