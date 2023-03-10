Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,353,453 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 391,828 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $626,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,972,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17,410.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342,810 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,628,000 after buying an additional 287,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 833.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after buying an additional 282,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.56. The stock had a trading volume of 259,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,160 shares of company stock valued at $426,172 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

