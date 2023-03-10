AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AutoZone by 24.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 297.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,862. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,425.82. 25,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,456.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,377.16. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

