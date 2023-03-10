Auxier Asset Management Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 597,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,417. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

