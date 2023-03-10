Auxier Asset Management Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 599,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,061. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also

