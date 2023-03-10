Auxier Asset Management Sells 24,950 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,950 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 950.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 18,700,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,024,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating).

