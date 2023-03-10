Auxier Asset Management Trims Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management owned about 0.32% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth $65,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CPF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. 52,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $551.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.13. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 26.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.66%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

