AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.54. AvePoint shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 110,602 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVPT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of AvePoint to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of $773.29 million, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $245,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 31.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 642,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 152,460 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 30.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

