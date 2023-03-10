AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.54. AvePoint shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 110,602 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on AVPT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of AvePoint to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
AvePoint Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $773.29 million, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.
Institutional Trading of AvePoint
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvePoint (AVPT)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.