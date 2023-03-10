Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at about $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

