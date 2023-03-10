AVINOC 24-Hour Volume Tops $272,164.00 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, AVINOC has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One AVINOC token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001159 BTC on exchanges. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $89.06 million and $272,164.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

