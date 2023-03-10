Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avis Budget Group worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 246.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Insider Activity

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $3,783,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,094. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $208.84 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $327.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.99.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

