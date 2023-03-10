Aviva plc (LON:AV) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 20.70 Per Share

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.70 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $10.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aviva Stock Up 2.7 %
Aviva stock opened at GBX 462.40 ($5.56) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,091.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 446.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 434.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £5,482.76 ($6,593.03). Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
