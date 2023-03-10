Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Market Cap of $827.06 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $827.06 million and approximately $77.84 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $7.26 or 0.00036365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00035430 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022717 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00223802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003184 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,918,073 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,918,072.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.97795887 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 293 active market(s) with $68,743,674.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

