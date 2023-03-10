B. Riley Comments on BioVie Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioVie in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for BioVie’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioVie’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Get BioVie alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

BioVie Trading Down 4.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioVie

Shares of BioVie stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. BioVie has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $297.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BioVie by 1,165.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 273,800 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. increased its position in BioVie by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 294,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 133,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioVie during the 4th quarter worth $981,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioVie by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 37,152 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in BioVie during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.