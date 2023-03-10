B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.60

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 308632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 9.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $942.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B. Riley Financial

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 6,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,459.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,219,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,607,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.22 per share, with a total value of $744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,306,180.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 6,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,459.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,219,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,607,497.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 245,486 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,193,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after purchasing an additional 32,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after buying an additional 455,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

