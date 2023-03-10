Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Acquires $147,108.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,001.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $384.40 million, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.26. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $34.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.96 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Bandwidth by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 57.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Bandwidth by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

